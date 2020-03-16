EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Maanya Singh on her views on fashion: Comfort and confidence are my priorities when it comes to fashion

MUMBAI: Maanya Singh who is seen in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, is impressing everyone with her fine acting chops.

The actress plays the role of Sandhya Sood aka Sandy in the popular drama series.

Sandy is the youngest of the Sood sisters and her character is loved by the viewers.

We have seen how the leap has brought a lot of twists and turns in the story.

The leap has brought several changes in each and every character and also the storyline has changed a lot.

While we have often spoken to Maanya about the show. But in an exclusive interview, the actress got candid about her fashion.

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: SAD! Ram detaches himself from all the emotions, focuses only on making money

What does fashion mean to you?

Fashion to me is comfort. For me, simplicity is the best sophistication. I have many friends although they don't belong to this industry but they are very much into fashion. Honestly, being a fashion influencer is not wrong. Everyone has their own choices. I just need to be comfortable and confident in whatever I wear. The best accessory a person can wear is confidence. Comfort and confidence are my priorities when it comes to fashion. I dress myself according to the occasion but stay in comfort.

Who is your inspiration behind fashion?

No one is my fashion inspiration as such but I really like Sabyasaachi sir and the clothes designed by him. My show's designer is quite inspiring. I love her fashion sense.

Whereas if I talk about any actor, I love Sonakshi Sinha. I love her fashion.



One outfit which has been constant in your wardrobe and why?

I have one frock in my wardrobe. It is just too cute and also very old. It's been years since I have. I somehow manage to fit into that frock. I try to wear it anyhow by altering it as per my size. I feel very comfortable and confident in that. There is a certain aura in some clothes. I have gained some weight because of some health issues. But I have still kept that frock with me. In future, whenever I lose some weight, I'll again wear it.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Fashion Face-off! Disha Parmar Vaidya and Tina Datta caught wearing the same outfit! Who slayed the look better?