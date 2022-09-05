EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Maanya Singh opens up on her alternate career option, wants to pursue THIS profession along with acting

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is constantly witnessing a lot of drama.

The show has always been witnessing some interesting twists in the story that keeps the viewers hooked to the screen.

A lot of drama is in store for the viewers in the upcoming episode.

Maanya Singh plays a pivotal in the show of Sandy's character who is Priya's elder sister. Her character has gained lots of prominence over time and the viewers are loving how her character has shaped up.

The ardent viewers are now waiting to see more variations in Maanya's character.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Maanya who spoke about some interesting things about her personal and professional life.

A childhood memory you wish to relive?

I want to relive one of my childhood memories when I was on the stage of Dance India Dance Li'l Masters. I got the silver wing by Rem Sir. Sandip Soparkar sir, Geeta ma'am and Terence sir were there. My parents were standing on the stage. That was the best moment of my life. My father got teary-eyed. I had never seen my father crying. I wish to go to the Dance India Dance stage once again.

Your career has just started and you have a long way to go. Have you thought about any alternative career options?

My ultimate aim is to crack UPSC. I want to be an IAS officer and serve my country. People do ask me if I want to make my career in civil service, then why I opted for acting? I have a very simple response. I will crack the IAS exam by hook or by crook. That is a different option. Acting is my passion. Even if I become an IAS officer and choose it as my career even then, I will try to continue my acting. I would never want to leave acting. Both my career choices are quite mismatched but still, I would want to pursue both of them.

One good and not so good thing about the showbiz world.

When I was coming to Mumbai to pursue my career in acting, my grandfather told me one thing. There are several rumours or truths about this industry. The image of this industry is not that good when it comes to girls, especially. A lot of discussions happen with parents when a girl tells them that she wants to pursue acting. My grandpa said that whether I am working in any industry if I am honest, loyal and dedicated, no one can let me down. You should trust yourself and not worry about anything else.

