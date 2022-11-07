EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Manraj Singh Sarma on his birthday plans: I am having a working birthday this year and this is what I wanted, I feel blessed to have work in my hand

MUMBAI: Manraj Singh Sarma is currently seen in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actor is seen playing the role of Shubham Kapoor in the show.

Manraj's character is quite interesting in the show as he is not playing a completely negative or positive role in the show. His character has grey shades which makes it quite different from many actors in the show.

Well, Manraj has always spilled exciting beans on the show and all his professional work.

But today being Manraj's birthday, the actor spoke about celebrating this special day.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Manraj who spoke about his birthday plans and much more.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Abhinav Kapoor on Sara and Vikrant's love story track in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ram and Vikrant's friendship is at stake and I am very scared about it, let's see how it turns out to be

Tell us about your birthday plans, will it be a working birthday for you?

Yes, it will be a working birthday for me this year. Honestly, this is what I wanted and I am blessed to be working on my birthday. I have got this great opportunity and work in my hand which I can't miss at any cost. I am thankful to Balaji Telefilms for giving me this opportunity. The production has treated me quite well and I need to show the same professionalism to them.

Do you plan to have any post birthday celebrations?

Had I got off, I would have flown down somewhere to celebrate my birthday. I plan to go to Goa for a few days once I get some leaves. I love beach vacays and Goa is the best place to chill around with my people. I really get anxious during my birthdays as I am poured with so many wishes and I am not able to reply to each one of them.

How has been the bond with the star cast now as you all are working with each other for several months?

Yes, it's been a long time since we are working together now. Our bond has grown thicker with time and now we also know each other's temperament. We all know in what zones each one of us is and try to understand that which is a great thing. There is a positive environment on the set and it motivates us to perform better.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Abhinav Kapoor on Sara and Vikrant's love story track in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ram and Vikrant's friendship is at stake and I am very scared about it, let's see how it turns out to be