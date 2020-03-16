EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Manraj Singh Sarma on his love track: That track is on its way, shares about how his character Shubham has evolved and much more

Manraj's character is quite interesting in the show as he is not playing a completely negative or positive role in the show. His character has grey shades which makes it quite different from many actors in the show. 

MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Manraj Singh Sarma is currently seen in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

He  is seen playing the role of Shubham Kapoor in the show.

Manraj's character is quite interesting in the show as he is not playing a completely negative or positive role in the show. His character has grey shades which makes it quite different from many actors in the show. 

Well, Manraj has always spilled exciting beans on the show and all his professional work. 

Talking about the show's track, Manraj spilled out many interesting things. 

The viewers want to know when will they witness Shubham's love track in the show?

Well, even I am excited about my love track. It has been pending for a long time now. But my love track is definitely on its way and the viewers will soon get to see. But right now, Shubham is targeting Sandy and manipulating her to get things done. Shubham will take revenge using Sandy. She is the soft target. Basically Shubham will now play like Nandini to get things done. 

How do you feel Shubham's character has changed post leap?

I wanted a change like this in my character and I like challenges in my work. I also want to see the change in my personality. Shubham is someone who has changed a lot and now he takes control of the situations unlike before. He opens up a lot now and is seen interacting with everyone. I wanted to play a grey shade but not negative. Shubham might do wrong to others but he will never harm his family. He will always be there for his family. Shubham is not out and out negative and has a human layer to it. My character has excelled beyond expectations. It got a new take. Shubham has become more mature. 

What kind of response do you get for Shubham's role?

The response has been great and I am truly blessed. Luckily, I haven't got any negative response from the fans for my character. They are simply loving it. Fans have only praised me for my performance even before and after the leap. I never got any negative or bad comments on social media. Interestingly, such characters also face trolling but I did not and I am very grateful for it. 

