EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Piyush Sahdev opens up on his alternate career choices, shares about his bond with his siblings Gireesh Sahdev and Meher Vij and much more

MUMBAI: Piyush Sahdev's entry in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 brought a big twist to the story.

The handsome star made a smashing entry as Krish Dixit in the show who was there to investigate Ram's father's death case.

Piyush is being loved for his presence in the show and the viewers are waiting to see how the story progresses in the upcoming episodes.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has recently witnessed a leap and the viewers will see new shades of Piyush's character Krish in the show.

In one of his previous interviews, Piyush had revealed some interesting details about his character in the show.

And now, the actor got to the fun part as he opened up about his bond with his siblings Gireesh Sahdev and Meher Vij who are popular names of the showbiz world.

The actor also spoke about his alternate career choices and much more.

Did you think about any backup career plan before you stepped into acting?

I always wanted to do something creative but I had no confidence and also, I did not have any experience. I also believe that one has to prepare themself before taking up any career. Even I was not prepared for it. I had decided that I wanted to do something in this field and then I prepared myself for it. Since that day, I decided that I will pursue something in this field and did not keep any backup option. I faced a lot of struggles during the initial phase. I am happy that I stuck to my field and I am getting work. I am blessed that I took up work and also took breaks as per my convenience.

Now that you are a successful actor, do you want to explore something else and have an alternate career?

I can do something related to my field. I would like to explore something in writing, producing content and more. I would be able to invest more of my creativity if that work is related to my field. I can't imagine myself doing something else other than the fiel I am in currently.

Tell us about your bond with your siblings Gireesh Sahdev and Meher Vij. Do you guys discuss work whenever you meet?

We all started our career almost at the same time. My major inspiration behind acting is my mother. She always wanted to do something in this field and also had the same dreams for us. I am glad because of her dream, we are quite successful.

Whenever we meet, we are having fun. We cherish childhood memories. Also, we appreciate each other's work. We do discuss work and the best thing is that we all are on the same page when it comes to work.

