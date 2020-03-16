EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Pranav Misshra aka Akki limits the comments on his Instagram handle, shares what made him do this

MUMBAI: Actor Pranav Misshra is currently playing the role of Akshay Sood aka Akki in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The show that hit the small screens last year is working wonders ever since the beginning.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has a stellar star cast which leaves no stone unturned to entertain the viewers with their fine acting chops.

Each and every character is written in the most beautiful way and the viewers have seen how the characters have evolved with time in the show.

Apart from being popular for their respective roles, the viewers have seen how the actors are getting so much love and appreciation from the fans on social media.

The actors have a great fan following as they keep treating them with amazing pictures and videos.

Well, we all know that celebs enjoy both good and bad reviews from the fans for their presence on-screen.

Apart from that, social media trolling is also something which celebs go through on a daily basis.

We see some good but also many crass comments on their posts which are extremely disgusting and hurtful at times.

While sometimes celebs know how to give it back to the haters and others simply ignore.

However, Instagram has an option of limiting comments to the post to avoid the commoners from posting negative and unwanted comments.

Pranav is one of them who has stuck to this to avoid any negativity around him.

The actor was asked about his decision for limiting the comments and he said, "There were necessary comments being posted by the fans which really made me awkward. I don't want any negativity surrounding me so I have limited comments on all my Instagram posts."

Pranav also reveals that he is not an avid Instagram user and is getting a hang of it with time.

The actor is gradually catching the pace and keeps delighting his fans with amazing pictures and videos straight from the sets of his show.

Well, Pranav has done the best thing to avoid any encounter with social media negativity.

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments.

