EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Pranav Misshra aka Akshay on pros and cons of being a public figure: I don't find any difference apart from the fact that people recognize me

MUMBAI: Pranav Misshra is currently portraying the role of Akki Sood in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The show that hit the small screens last year is working wonders ever since the beginning.

The makers have introduced interesting twists and turns in the story leaving the viewers hooked to the screen.

Each and every character is written in the most beautiful way and the viewers have seen how the characters have evolved with time in the show.

Pranav's character Akki has also changed big time in the show and the viewers are expecting more changes in the future track.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Pranav who spoke about the show and much more.

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Must Watch! Meera Maa to trap Mahendra

What kind of changes you are expecting from Akshay's character in the future track?

Something very interesting is coming up and we are shooting for it. The viewers will see a different avatar of Akshay which no one has seen till now. He will be seen totally different in terms of his mindset and also his physical appearance. Akshay will be seen quite changed. Previously, he was shown extremely simple but now, he will turn stylish.

Do you feel there are pros and cons to being a public figure?

Honestly, I have never seen myself from that point of view. I have never felt that kind of difference ever since the beginning. I don't find any difference apart from the fact that people recognize me. They see me and be happy. I have been on the other side of the platter too. I have been that boy who has seen actors in real life after seeing them on-screen. I know that feeling. I have always been a person who is nice to the person who asks me for an autograph or a selfie even if I am not in that state or maybe busy with my work. Because fans look at me from a different perspective. This responsibility comes with you as you spend years in the entertainment industry.

What kind of response do you receive on social media for your character Akki In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?

I get comments like, "Wake up and see, they are betraying you", especially for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Recently, I had posted a reel on Instagram where I was smoking. I don't smoke in real life but I had done it for the reel. However, later, I realized that I am promoting this harmful habit and my fans will also learn the same. So, I immediately deleted the reel. Being an actor, I have understood such small things that my life is no more just mine. A lot of people look up to me. I need to set a good example. Fortunately, I have never got hate comments on social media for my character Akki. But even if I get hate comments, I'll take them positively and work on them.

Well said, Pranav!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: AWW! Ram feeds Priya with her hands, Priya hugs Ram in front of everyone