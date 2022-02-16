EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Pranav Misshra on having an alternate career plan apart from acting: I never had a Plan B, I don't think I want to do anything else apart from being in the creative industry

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is currently a hot favorite among the viewers.

The show that has been running successfully on the small screens for the past few months has managed to win everyone's heart.

The makers have roped in an ensemble cast for the show.

Pranav Misshra is one of them who plays a pivotal role of Akshay Sood in the show.

The actor is paired opposite Shnea Namanandi who portrays Shivina's character in the daily soap.

With time, Pranav's character is evolved a lot and we have a lot more to see in his character in the future track.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Pranav who spoke about his journey in the show and much more.

What kind of changes have you seen in Akshay's character till now?

When I was given the brief of Akshay's character, I was told that it will be a parallel love story in the show. I was not able to decide what to do. But one day, I sat and thought about it and decided to let's do it. There must be something in this character that I got an opportunity for. When I read about my character, I could see the entire journey of Akki. I could also relate to Akshay on various levels. Akshay's journey is amazing. He grows slowly in the show and then gets married to Shivina. He loves her a lot. There are a lot of changes that took place in Akki.

Tell us about your bond with Sneha Namanandi.

I share a great bond with Sneha in real life. Not many are aware that I know Sneha for 4 to 5 years. We had met during a photo shoot several years ago. Both of us were in touch with each other on and off over these years. When Sneha signed for Shivina's character, she had called me to say that she is going to be a part of the show. I know that she is an amazing dancer and has also done a lot of South movies as well. I was extremely happy that such a talented actress is paired opposite me. I always focus on doing good work. But when both the actors who are paired opposite each other are talented and hard work, there is nothing more an actor will ask for.

If not an actor, what would you have been?

Honestly, I never had a Plan B. I came to this industry like a clean slate. I was very innocent and only 19 or 20 years old. Also, I had no friends or family who belonged to the entertainment industry. But even after working in the industry for so many years, I don't think I want to do anything else apart from being in the creative industry. If not acting, I might do something related to the creative industry. The fans will see me doing this for years.

Pranav has definitely managed to impress us in the show with his fine acting chops and the actor has surely a long way to go.

The handsome hunk has previously done shows like Naagin, Internet Wala Love, Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahi, Jodhaa Akbar, Kya Hua Tera Vaada among others.

