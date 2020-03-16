EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Vineet Kumar Chaudhary opens up on his 'Angry Man' image on-screen, says people love seeing him in such an avatar, shares his desire to perform light-hearted scenes in the show and much more

MUMBAI : Actor Vineet Kumar Chaudhary is seen playing a pivotal role in Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The show is successfully running on small screens ever since it was launched last year.

It stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles who play Ram and Priya.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has struck the right chord with viewers and everyone is loving it.

The daily soap also stars a talented bunch of actors who have already proved their mettle with stellar performances in their previous projects.

Coming back to Vineet, he is essaying the role of Shashi Babbar in the show and is paired opposite Reena Aggarwal who plays the character of Vedika.

Vineet is being lauded for his performance in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Vineet who spilt some interesting beans on his personal and professional life.

Does playing a negative character take a toll on you? We have rarely seen Shashi having some light-hearted moments. How do you manage this?

Yes, of course, I do miss this sometimes onscreen as I am constantly performing intense and angry scenes. I think I am at my best when I do emotional scenes which I don’t get to perform. However, I am waiting for something which can make me explore all the moods including light-hearted moments. Hopefully, the viewers will soon see me perform such scenes.

Fans who have followed your shows so far call you the 'Angry Man' of TV. What do you have to say about it?

These are the kind of roles I have been offered till now. I think people and the makers like me in that angry avatar. Also, it’s not bad that people call me an angry man. I will be on the good side soon and the impact will be more positive.

Trolling celebrities for any random reason has become quite common these days. What is your take on this?

I don’t know who are all those people who do such things. I am not just talking about celebrities but everyone. Possibly, these people don’t have anything meaningful to do in their lives except putting others down. But that’s their problem. As an actor, as per my point of view, we should not get affected.

