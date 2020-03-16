EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Vineet Kumar Chaudhary opens up on his 'Angry Man' image on-screen, says people love seeing him in such an avatar, shares his desire to perform light-hearted scenes in the show and much more

Vineet Kumar Chaudhary who plays the role of Shashi in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 opens up on social media trolling, expresses his desire to perform some light-hearted scenes and much more.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sun, 05/22/2022 - 03:30
Vineet Kumar Chaudhary

MUMBAI : Actor Vineet Kumar Chaudhary is seen playing a pivotal role in Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The show is successfully running on small screens ever since it was launched last year.

It stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles who play Ram and Priya.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has struck the right chord with viewers and everyone is loving it.

The daily soap also stars a talented bunch of actors who have already proved their mettle with stellar performances in their previous projects. 

Coming back to Vineet, he is essaying the role of Shashi Babbar in the show and is paired opposite Reena Aggarwal who plays the character of Vedika.

Vineet is being lauded for his performance in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Vineet who spilt some interesting beans on his personal and professional life.

Does playing a negative character take a toll on you? We have rarely seen Shashi having some light-hearted moments. How do you manage this?

Yes, of course, I do miss this sometimes onscreen as I am constantly performing intense and angry scenes. I think I am at my best when I do emotional scenes which I don’t get to perform. However, I am waiting for something which can make me explore all the moods including light-hearted moments. Hopefully, the viewers will soon see me perform such scenes.

Fans who have followed your shows so far call you the 'Angry Man' of TV. What do you have to say about it?

These are the kind of roles I have been offered till now. I think people and the makers like me in that angry avatar. Also, it’s not bad that people call me an angry man. I will be on the good side soon and the impact will be more positive.

Trolling celebrities for any random reason has become quite common these days. What is your take on this?

I don’t know who are all those people who do such things. I am not just talking about celebrities but everyone. Possibly, these people don’t have anything meaningful to do in their lives except putting others down. But that’s their problem. As an actor, as per my point of view, we should not get affected.

Well said, Vineet!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Alefia Kapadia Abhinav Kapoor Utkarsh Gupta Shubhaavi Choksey Reena Aggarwal Vineet Kumar Chaudhary Ajay Nagrath Kanupriya Pandit Anjum Fakih Pranav Misshra Aman Maheshwari Aanchal Khurana Sony TV Disha Parmar Nakuul Mehta Manraj Singh Sarma TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sun, 05/22/2022 - 03:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Aww! Krishna Kaul aka Ranbir Kohli shows this sweet gesture on the sets which is indeed heart-melting | Viral Video
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular fiction show, Kumkum Bhagya, has been an audience favorite courtesy its intriguing plot and...
Glam Queen! Take a look at Devoleena Bhattacharjee's flawless eye makeup
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read: ...
EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Vineet Kumar Chaudhary opens up on his 'Angry Man' image on-screen, says people love seeing him in such an avatar, shares his desire to perform light-hearted scenes in the show and much more
MUMBAI : Actor Vineet Kumar Chaudhary is seen playing a pivotal role in Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Bade Achhe...
GOSSIP ALERT! This television actress forces her daughter to be a part of the young TV stars' troupe
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Also read: ...
Exclusive! The body language of my character is completely different, and speaking the Bihari language was a little challenging: Alka Amin
MUMBAI: Alka Amin is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the industry. We have seen some amazing...
Exclusive! I would love to do Bigg Boss, but I am afraid of doing Khatron Ke Khiladi: Rajshri Rani aka Arpita of Imlie
MUMBAI: Rajshri Rani is an Indian TV actress best known for her titular portrayal of Suhani in Star Plus show Suhani Si...
Recent Stories
Dinesh Vijan
Congratulations! ‘Dasvi’ director Dinesh Vijan’s sister Pooja Vijan to marry her beau next week in Mumbai
Latest Video