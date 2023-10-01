Exclusive! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’s Abhinav Kapoor was destined to be an actor, deets inside

Abhinav is currently paired opposite Alefia Kapadia in the show who portrays the role of Sara Sood.
MUMBAI: Abhinav Kapoor is currently seen in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 where he is portraying the character of Vikrant.

The actor is seen as Ram Kapoor aka Nakuul Mehta's best friend who has always been with him through thick and thin.

This is not the first time Abhinav has proved his mettle in acting with his performances. 

The actor has been a part of several TV shows over the years. 

Being an established actor, Abhinav has experienced all the highs and lows in his career and has lots to share about his personal and professional life. 

Tellychakkar had a fun chat with Abhinav where he had a lot of interesting things to reveal.

Tell us about your experience with Balaji Telefilms.

It has always been like a home to me. My first ever break was in Kasauti Zindagi Kay back in 2005. I have a lot of love and respect. I feel whenever I’m working with Balaji, I feel like home because I know everybody and everyone knows me. I feel whatever I earn from here is very lucky for me. This show my 9th or 10th show with Balaji.

How was reaction when you bagged your first role with Balaji?

I was in Mithibhai, first year of my college. I used to do theatre there. I started doing theatre from the age of 9-10. I did 6-7 years of plays. I trained with some of the finest from NSD and FTI. I learned the basic of acting and my language was enhanced. I had done some advertisements for pocket money and also acted in a kids show which was on Sahara. I got some confidence from there. So  I had some exposure. These things used to make me feel very good. I was never camera-shy. So, in the first year of my college, I gave an audition for Balaji. It was one of my friends who had taken me there as even he was giving me an audition. The staff over there told me that this role will fit you as you look good for it. So when they encouraged me to give the audition, I went for it. Later, they liked it and I gave more rounds of auditions. Within the next 10-15 days, I was sitting right in front of Ekta ma’am. I was not told which show I was auditioning for. I later got to know about it. It was a very big deal for me and I was very scared and excited because the show was filled with such great actors. Since I had a lot of confidence and was supported very well by people around me, I never looked back.

Who is your favourite person on the set?

I genuinely don’t have just one person because Ajay Nagrath is my schoolmate, we were in the same class and in fact we have shared the same bench too. So it’s a different bond with him. I came along very well with Nakuul and Disha. Shubhavi ties rakhi to me since so many years, she is my rakhi-sister. We had done theatre together and that’s how we know each other. Alefia is very supportive and fun. Whenever I make reels with her or talk, we have good banter. Manya is our little kid on the show. We have fun too. So, I don’t have a particular person in favourite. However, I have a lot of fun with some people while making reels, and they would be Nakuul and Ajay.

This was our conversation with Abhinav Kapoor.

