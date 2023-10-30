Exclusive: Badtameez Dil actress Naqiyah Haji bags Nikhil Sinha’s next for Star Bharat!

Naqiyah Haji has been zeroed down to play the female lead of the show which is apparently titled Shaitani Resmeis.
Naqiyah Haji

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. One of them is Nikhil Sinha’s new show for Star Bharat under the banner of Triangle Films Company. (Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Richa Soni and Raj Premi bag Star Bharat's upcoming show by Triangle Films )   

The show is touted to be a fantasy thriller for which it was earlier reported that Abhishek Bajaj has been roped in to play the male lead. Later, as reported, Vibhav Roy has been chosen for the titular role.

We now have an exclusive update on the show.

We now have an exclusive update on the show.

Naqiyah is known for her stint in projects such as Justice For Good Content, Bepannah Mohabbat and Badtameez Dil among others.

As for the show, it is an official adaptation of a popular audio book. Shaitani Resmeis is a romantic thriller with a spin of black magic. According to reports, the team has begun shooting for the show and will air post the World Cup. (Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Nidhi Tiwari bags a role in Star Bharat’s Dheere Dheere Se)

Keep reading this space for more information on your favourite television shows, OTT projects and Bollywood. 

Nikhil Sinha Triangle Films Company Abhishek Bajaj Vibhav Roy Naqiyah Haji Shaitani Resmeis Badtameez Dil Bepannah Mohabbat Justice For Good Content World Cup TellyChakkar
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

