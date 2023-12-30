Exclusive! Bagging Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was like winning an Oscar: Shivam Khajuria

MUMBAI: Shivam Khajuria plays the role of Rohit in the latest generation storyline of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus. The daily soap took a leap recently and it introduced the fourth generation which Stars Samridhii Shukla and Shehzad Dhami in the leading roles.

The drama showcases how Abhira faces an unforeseen situation due to which she ends up marrying Armaan and Shivam Khajuria plays the role of Rohit who spices up the show by creating problems for them. (Also Read: Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: New Year Shock - Rohit's Mysterious Exit Unleashes Drama in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

In an exclusive conversation with Shivam, we got chatty about how his fans and friends from the industry reacted when he bagged Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, his fondest memories with this show till date among many other interesting details.

Shivam mentioned, “Usually people tend to be nervous when they move to a new show and think how the people will be there and whether or not they will be able to gel with them. My first day was the day of the promo shoot and that day was my birthday as well. When I came on the sets, I found everyone to be very friendly and approachable. I remember that I was distributing cake to all the people on the set on my first day. That is the fondest memory I have.”

Talking about his friends’ response, Shivam averred, “They were very happy. Actually when the scenes started telecasting they got to know. I had not told anyone that I am shooting for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. They all told me how I have reached a good level and that I know how to act. I responded saying that yes, it has taken a lot of hardwork. Otherwise, they used to just troll me.”

Shivam further added, “My sister was the first person I informed as I share everything with her. We used to watch the show right from the first generation and she was consistent with the show. She was extremely happy and I felt like I won an Oscar!” (Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Wow! Abhira develops feelings for Armaa)

Way to go Shivam!