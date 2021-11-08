EXCLUSIVE! BALH 2 actor Vineet Kumar Chaudhary shares the types of roles he is willing to explore, opens up on his desire to work with Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is successfully running on the small screens ever since its launch.

The show stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has struck the right chord with viewers and everyone is loving it.

The show also stars a talented bunch of actors who have already proved their mettle with stellar performances in their previous projects.

Vineet Kumar Chaudhary is one of them, who is seen in a pivotal role in the show.

The actor is seen playing the role of Shashi. Vineet is paired opposite Reena Aggarwal aka Vedika in the show.

Vineet's character is quite impactful and we all know that he always slays such characters.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Vineet, who spoke at length about his character and much more.

Tell us about your bond with Nakuul since you have many scenes with him?

I had seen Nakuul's work before. He has got a very good screen presence. Moreover, he is very professional but a sweetheart. I really enjoy my scenes with him.

A dream role you would love to play on-screen and an actress you wish to be paired with?

The kind of work Vicky Kaushal is doing excites me. I really want to move forward to OTT and movies now. My dream role would be Devdas. I can play emotional roles very well, but unfortunately, I have not gotten any till now. My dream role is also James Bond. I want to be paired with Deepika Padukone one day.

If not an actor, what would you have been?

I never gave any thought to it. I always wanted to be an actor. I might do writing as well.

On the work front, Vineet has done shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Balika Vadhu, Naagin, Adaalat, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein among others.

