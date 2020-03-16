EXCLUSIVE! BALH 2 actress Reena Aggarwal opens up on her movie Alpha Beta Gamma selected for Cannes Film Festival, shares about her experience shooting for it and much more

MUMBAI : Reena Aggarwal has become a household name for her character Vedika in Sony TV's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actress is seen playing Ram Kapoor's former love interest.

It still remains a mystery to the viewers why Ram and Vedika separated.

Reena's character graph changed a lot with time where she was earlier seen as extremely positive and eventually turned negative.

Currently, Vedika's character is missing from the show as the makers focus on other storylines.

ALSO READ: So Sexy! Aanchal Khurana looks drop-dead gorgeous in one-shoulder dresses

Well, apart from the popularity that Reena got from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, the actress is currently on cloud nine with her latest achievement.

Reena's film Alpha Beta and Gamma was selected for the Cannes Film Festival this year.

The actress couldn't hold back her excitement.

Reena has often shared amazing things about her personal and professional life and TellyChakkar once again got in touch with the pretty diva who had some amazing things to share about her movie.

How was your experience shooting for the movie?

The overall experience of shooting was great. We faced many challenges such as location. The whole film has been shot in a single apartment. We had to keep certain things in mind like the safety of the crew. Since everything was shut we didn’t have many resources. We couldn’t shop for clothes for styling. Whatever was available with the stylist, we managed with that and in fact, in many scenes, I used my own clothes. But despite everything, we all lived together like a family and made this film with a lot of passion!

What were your thoughts before saying yes to the role? How did things materialise for you for this movie?

Honestly, I didn’t think much about whether it was an art film or a commercial at the time of me being cast in the film. I just knew that we were going to have a lot of budget constraints and it’s going to be challenging to do this film in the difficult times in Covid. I am an artist and I just wanted to do the film since I liked the script so much.

What was your reaction when you came to know that your movie is chosen for Cannes? How is the feeling?

I was very happy and excited when I got to know that our film has been selected for Cannes. It was an out of the world feeling that can't be put together in words. I couldn’t be more fortunate to have done a film that has been selected for an international platform.

Reena revealed that the film is yet to have an official screening in the theatres!

Many congratulations to Reena!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Too Hot To Handle! Aanchal Khurana steals the limelight with her radiant eye makeup