EXCLUSIVE! BALH 2 actress Sneha Namanandi opens up on choosing acting over Hockey, talks about expanding her business soon and much more

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress Sneha Namanandi talks about online trolling, shares if she would like to change one thing from her career and much more.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 17:30
Sneha Namanandi

MUMBAI : TV hottie Sneha Namanandi has become a household name for her role as Shivina in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

She is playing the role of Ram's elder stepsister and Akshay Sood's wife in the drama series.

Sneha has gained instant fame with this show and fans are in love with the way her character is shaping up.

Well, Sneha's character has seen a drastic change with time and the viewers have got to see her different shades till now.

Sneha has always been open about her work and personal life and shared many interesting things.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sneha who spilt some interesting beans about her personal life.

ALSO READ: Exciting! Is Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Piyush Sahdev dating someone? Scroll down for details

If you get a chance to change or redo something from your career, what would that be and why?

Honestly, I am very happy where I am right now in my career. I also miss that I could have been an international hockey player. But when I was given a choice, I chose acting and both could never be done simultaneously because it's practically not possible. I really enjoy the space where I am right now. I have no regrets and no complaints. I just want to level up and keep growing up. At the same time, I am managing my entrepreneurship as well. I am planning to expand it very soon.

How do you handle online trolls? Does that affect you?

I don't think I have ever responded to any trolls or any negative comments on social media. I think all these people who are trolling me are suffering from a lot of mental illness, negativity, and frustration which is why they target actors. It also can be a huge possibility that actors are doing what they couldn't do in their lives.

What are the pros and cons of being an actor?

I would say that any profession has its pros and cons. Nothing comes easy in life. So, we can't say that there are pros and cons in this industry only. But when I talk about this industry in particular, you have to sacrifice your personal time when you are doing a TV show. But when you see the love and the support from your fans, I think it's all accomplished. You feel that it's all worth it.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: OMG! Check out what is Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 cast up to these days!


 

Alefia Kapadia Abhinav Kapoor Utkarsh Gupta Shubhaavi Choksey Reena Aggarwal Vineet Kumar Chaudhary Ajay Nagrath Kanupriya Pandit Anjum Fakih Pranav Misshra Aman Maheshwari Aanchal Khurana Sony TV Disha Parmar Nakuul Mehta Manraj Singh Sarma Shantanu Monga TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 17:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Uff Hotness! Shraddha Arya left netizens in awe, Check out her mesmerizing pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Oh no! Poonam Pandey in legal trouble again
MUMBAI: The Goa police have filed a charge sheet against Poonam Pandey and her estranged husband Sam Bombay in...
Sad! Sidhu Moose Wala’s cremation: Father Balkaur Singh paid tribute to his beloved son by doing this
MUMBAI: Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on the 29th of May. The nation mourns his untimely...
Explosive! Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani to get hitched?
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is making headlines again because of her relationship with Adil Khan Durrani. She recently posted...
Udaariyaan: AWW! Tejo waits for her Fateh, dresses up as a dulhan
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
Exclusive! Has Ruhi Chaturvedi aka Sheryln said goodbye to Zee TV’s show – Kundali Bhagya?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Recent Stories
Aditya Chopra invested 2 years on VFX to make 'Samrat Prithviraj'
Aditya Chopra invested 2 years on VFX to make 'Samrat Prithviraj'
Latest Video