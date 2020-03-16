EXCLUSIVE! BALH 2 actress Sneha Namanandi opens up on choosing acting over Hockey, talks about expanding her business soon and much more

MUMBAI : TV hottie Sneha Namanandi has become a household name for her role as Shivina in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

She is playing the role of Ram's elder stepsister and Akshay Sood's wife in the drama series.

Sneha has gained instant fame with this show and fans are in love with the way her character is shaping up.

Well, Sneha's character has seen a drastic change with time and the viewers have got to see her different shades till now.

Sneha has always been open about her work and personal life and shared many interesting things.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sneha who spilt some interesting beans about her personal life.

If you get a chance to change or redo something from your career, what would that be and why?

Honestly, I am very happy where I am right now in my career. I also miss that I could have been an international hockey player. But when I was given a choice, I chose acting and both could never be done simultaneously because it's practically not possible. I really enjoy the space where I am right now. I have no regrets and no complaints. I just want to level up and keep growing up. At the same time, I am managing my entrepreneurship as well. I am planning to expand it very soon.

How do you handle online trolls? Does that affect you?

I don't think I have ever responded to any trolls or any negative comments on social media. I think all these people who are trolling me are suffering from a lot of mental illness, negativity, and frustration which is why they target actors. It also can be a huge possibility that actors are doing what they couldn't do in their lives.

What are the pros and cons of being an actor?

I would say that any profession has its pros and cons. Nothing comes easy in life. So, we can't say that there are pros and cons in this industry only. But when I talk about this industry in particular, you have to sacrifice your personal time when you are doing a TV show. But when you see the love and the support from your fans, I think it's all accomplished. You feel that it's all worth it.

