EXCLUSIVE! BALH 2 fame Aanchal Khurana aka Brinda who owns a clothing brand reveals she would love to dress up THESE Bollywood actors

MUMBAI: Aanchal Khurana is currently seen playing the role of Brinda Shkehawat in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actress has been a pivotal part of the show and shares a great bond with Ram.

Brinda is someone who has always extended her support to Ram and Priya in every matter.

But now, as the show has taken the leap, Ram and Priya have separated but Brinda is still in support of Ram.

Brinda's character has seen a lot of changes as the show's story has progressed.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Aanchal who spoke about her personal and professional life.

You have won Roadies, would you like to do Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi?

Yes, I am waiting for it. But it is all about the timing. I know I'll get offers from both the shows and my aim is to win both of them.

Since you own your own clothing brand, which actors and actresses would you like to design clothes for?

Yes, I am a fashion designer and I have my own brand called Chickweed by AK. I am managing both things together right now. So, my clothing business is on. I would love to design Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as they would be apt to carry my designer wears.

One co-star you like to perform scenes with?

I would prefer performing scenes with Nakuul and the reason behind it is that he is such a guy who improvises and I love those people. It's great to see how he gets into the character and doesn't stick to words. Before this, I used to like Pankaj Tripathi in Sarojini because he was very impromptu and I am like that. I am someone who will improvise in-between the scenes and just go with the flow.

