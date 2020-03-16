EXCLUSIVE! BALH 2 fame Aanchal Khurana opens up about being typecast, says, ''Till now, I got calls for only negative characters''

MUMBAI: Aanchal Khurana is currently seen playing the role of Brinda Shkehawat in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actress has been a pivotal part of the show and shares a great bond with Ram.

Brinda is someone who has always extended her support to Ram and Priya in every matter.

But now, as the show has taken the leap, Ram and Priya have separated but Brinda is still in support of Ram.

Brinda's character has seen a lot of changes as the show's story has progressed.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Aanchal who spoke about her personal and professional life.

Just like Shivina's character was exited from the show all of a sudden. The same has happened in many TV shows where makers plan the exit of characters overnight. How fair or unfair is it for actors as they might be out of work all of a sudden without notice?

Yes, the show witnessed a very big twist and we all are missing Sneha. She is a very lively girl, a pet and a coffee lover. Sneha was like a kid on the set. She was also everyone's favourite. Unfortunately, she had to exit the show.

Daily soaps get monotonous after a certain point in time. Do you feel the same?

Yes, daily soaps do get monotonous after a point as we all are now used to watching content on OTT platforms. There is something different to offer. But in TV shows, the concepts need to be dragged to keep the show going. It has always been like that.

Actors have often complained about getting type cast. Do you fear the same?

Yes, actors do get typecast. If I talk about my personal point of view, I have witnessed the same. In my first show, my character turned negative. It became quite famous. I played the role of Charu. Post that, I never got an offer to play a positive role. Even till now, I get the same roles. But here I am playing an extremely loveable and positive character. It's been a decade now to me and I feel actors shouldn't be stereotyped anymore.

Aanchal has previously starred in projects like Savdhaan India, Roadies where she emerged as a winner for season 8, Meri Saasu Maa, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, and Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop among others.

