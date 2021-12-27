EXCLUSIVE! BALH 2 fame Utkarsh Gupta: I have done more than 50,000 shows all over the country and internationally before I began my acting and dancing career

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is working wonders on small screens ever since the beginning.

The show has a stellar star cast of Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar, Shubhaavi Choksey, Pranav Misshra, Ajay Nagrath, Abhinav Kapoor, Alefia Kapadia, Utkarsh Gupta, Sneha Namanandi, Aanchal Khurana, among others.

Utkarsh is seen playing the pivotal role of Kunal Randhawa who is Ram's best friend in the show.

The actor's character is quite fun-loving and the viewers are impressed with Utkarsh's stellar performance.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Utkarsh who spoke at length about some interesting things.

If you are granted three wishes for just one day, what would it be that you would like to be fulfilled?

My first wish would be that I want to see my family always happy. I never want them to face any troubles and they should always keep smiling.

I would wish the entire world to be problem-free and there is happiness everywhere.

My third wish will be for the reporters who write such great articles for us and I wish that those articles work wonders and give you loads of fame.

Who has been your inspiration behind taking up acting?

My family is my only inspiration because of which I took up acting, my sisters. Late Irrfan Khan is my favourite actor amongst everyone. It was my dream to work with him. Unfortunately, it couldn't be fulfilled. It's quite sad but I really loved his acting.

You had participated in DID which proves that you were inclined towards dancing before acting. Have you ever thought of making your career in that field as well?

Actually, it wasn't even DID, I have done more than 50,000 shows, all over India and also internationally too before it all began. Dancing was only my career before acting. But now, it's both of them. Now, I am earning through social media by posting videos and also through acting. I would never be able to leave acting and it won't let me leave my dance.