EXCLUSIVE! BALH2 fame Sneha Namanandi: I left my career in hockey to pursue acting

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has become everyone's favourite in no time.

The show has garnered a huge fan following.

With Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta's hit pair back on screen once again, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has become a must-watch for viewers.

The show is constantly witnessing several twists and turns in the story.

We have seen that Ram and Priya's wedding witnessed a lot of obstacles, but finally, they managed to got married.

And now, with Akshay and Shivina's wedding, a lot is in store for the audiences.

Sneha Namanandi, who plays the role of Shivina, has become a household name.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sneha, who spoke about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and much more.

ALSO READ: SHOCKING! Trouble calling for Ram-Priya ahead of Akshay-Shivina's wedding in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?

Leaving a career in hockey for acting...

I used to play hockey for Maharashtra. I wanted to be an international hockey player. When acting happened to me, I quit hockey. I always had so many opportunities, even in dancing, choreography, and much more. But I thought I could always do that later in my career and focus more on acting.

As an actor, we have a duration of time where we can explore. One can keep playing different characters with the experience you gather over the years. I think I should play a lead character or something that I am playing right now. It is the right time to explore acting and focus on it.

Working in the Hindi and South industries...

Rhere are some differences. The South industry is quite strong technically when it comes to the content, script, and much more. But at the end of the day, everyone wants to do Bollywood. It's not that with me. If I get good offers, I would do many South projects too. I had a good experience working there. I want to do Hollywood projects. I went to the US last year and watched a Broadway show and I felt like doing one. It's not that it is impossible to do. People from here are going to Hollywood and making their career.

Going ahead professionally and competing to be the best...

I have a very good family. I also have dogs. That is is the best part of my life. When I go back home, I have my people who are there for me. I know that being rejected is not the end of life. There is always a next time. Competition only exists for people who are constantly comparing themselves with others. Shivina is Shivina. She can't be Priya or Ram. Same goes for our regular lives. I am Sneha, and my journey is beautiful in my own way. I am a very satisfied person. Whatever I get, I find positivity in that. I am very sorted. I work very hard for everything. I am not in a competition with anyone.

Sneha has done a couple of movies in the South and some web shows.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Alefia Kapadia on playing a strong-headed woman in BALH 2: The show is very progressive compared to what Indian culture has showcased