EXCLUSIVE! Balika Vadhu 2's Ketki Dave gets CANDID about Gujarati Theatre and Sarita Joshi's iconic plays like Santu Rangeeli

Maadi Baa aka Ketki Dave has brought a major storm in Anandi's life, since her entry into Anandi's life the poor girl has only suffered. We rang Ketkiji to know more about the Gujarati theatre, her anecdotes and more. Check out what she had to share:

Has Theatre been there to enhance your career on different platforms?

I would say, theatre is a strong foundation. Theatre plays the role of the foundation for any actor in their career. It moulds you and teaches you the same way how you learn in school, then when you go out to explore your career you get a chance to understand the system more clearly. Theatre is there to teach you but it is completely up to you on how much you learn from there. There are people who pursue theatre but still don't learn anything. For me, it was a real school and I enjoyed the process and performance it made me realise that acting was what I wanted to pursue ahead and grow more in my career.

Do you miss that quick response that you receive on stage while doing a TV show or Film?

Yes, so in Theatre you come to know immediately whether you are liked or not while performing. When you receive the claps, it gives you a boost and you do that more. On TV I didn't know that Daksha's Araa ra was liked or not. It took me a month when I met my friends and the people who responded about it. Then the character grew more. Even when you do a film you come to know later when the people respond to a character. That's the only difference between Tv and Theatre, you do your character every day and with continuous practice, you grow better with it. It is a different high when you receive quick responses, with Tv and films the appreciation is surely a boon. On Tv, it is weekly basis and now the TRP completely works on those responses.

People are trying to indulge Theatrical Plays in OTT platforms, Comment

I have been a part of it. See everybody doesn't come to watch live theatre. These plays have a set span of time and then they move on to another one. These plays aren't recorded only a written script remains but that happens only if they preserve the script or else the whole play is gone. If I want to see a play which my mother has performed 30-40 years ago have gone, I got to see them as I was born in that era. But those who have been born in this era don't get to see them as the scripts have been erased and the plays weren't even recorded. All these actors who made it big in the industry back then have no evidence to share with the actors. These plays are the foundation for the budding actors but there is no evidence to it. These theatre plays that have been recorded will become like a textbook for the new ones. These archives will work as the history for them. The video format will help them to reach a larger audience.

The best example of this is Santu Rangeeli by Sarita Ma'am

Absolutely, I soo want to watch it but I cannot, my mother's iconic play. I want this generation to see what she did. There is an audio recording of it but not seen it. You cannot watch Pravin Joshi's plays, you cannot see how did he create an impact on people. When Dilip Kumar passed away, I could still visit the archives and know about him and his journey through his films but with theatre how do I bring back the archives from my mother's early plays that have now turned into a textbook for budding actors.

Well, recently, Santu Rangeeli aka Sarita Joshi was honoured with Padmashree and we are absolutely overwhelmed to have a soulful conversation about theatre with Ketki Dave and what she had to share about Sarita Joshi's plays.

