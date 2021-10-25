EXCLUSIVE! Balika Vadhu 2's Khimji aka Anshul Trivedi has a special connection with the first season too

MUMBAI: Balika Vadhu 2 on Colors is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show is back with a second instalment by popular audience demand and while the first season focused on a Rajasthani backdrop of child marriage, this season focuses on a Gujarati background on the same subject.

Well, Khimji aka Anshul Trivedi has been an eminent name in both Gujarati and Hindi Industry. He began his career with Sasural Genda Phool, and now he has become one of the most adored characters in the show as Khimji. We got in touch with the dapper and he had some interesting anecdotes to share.

What was the major reason behind agreeing for Balika Vadhu 2?

Because it’s Balika Vadhu 2, the second season of one of the most Iconic shows of Indian Television. Also, not many people know that the first time I faced camera in a tv show was Balika Vadhu season 1 in the year 2011. My character was supposed to be opposite Gauri (Anjum Farooqi). I had shot for a few days but then it didn’t take off and 10 years after that, I got to become the face of the show. Such is life. Isn’t it ?

How similar are Khimji and Anshul to each other?

Not at all similar. This proves that I am a good actor..

You have been a part of Both Hindi and Gujarati industry, what are the major differences that you could point out from the two?

Gujarati industry is still at a nascent stage. It is still trying to find it’s ground but it’s growing rapidly as many technicians and artists are from our Hindi industry. The obvious difference is about the economics of the business but it’s steadily growing like other regional film industries.

According to you, what is the scope of Gujarati cinema at present?

Lately the audience has become quite accepting of new content in Gujarati features, which is a positive change as people have started backing newer concepts and ideas. After ‘Hellaro’ winning the national Award in the ‘Best Feature Film’ category, one can imagine the standard of Gujarati films and makers. It’s a matter of great pride for me as a Gujarati. Also, my film ‘Oxygen’ , which was a concept film, managed to have sold rights in four southern languages, Bangla and Hindi as well. Which speaks volumes about the potential of good content without language barriers.

