EXCLUSIVE! Balika Vadhu 2's Krish Chauhan BAGS Barrister Babu 2

Barrister Babu is popular for its capacity to enlighten its audience about the social issues that seem normal to a lot of people in our country. They not only highlight the issue but also provide effective solutions to them and educate the masses about right and wrong.

Krish Chauhan

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another refreshing update from your favourite show Barrister Babu. 

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the television industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

We exclusively updated that Aurra Bhatnagar returns to play the lead for the sequel as well. She was overtly adored as Bondita in Barrister Babu and she had set a benchmark for the character later the role was played by Anchal Sahu. The show ended with Bondita and Anirudh reuniting with their two adorable children and Batuk's tortures ended. 

Now, the breaking news is that Krish Chauhan bags the show in a pivotal role. Further details about his character are yet to be disclosed. We have seen Krish earlier in shows like Punyashlok Ahilyabai, Balika Vadhu 2 and more. 

We are really excited to meet Aurra back on screen after the first season. it is speculated that the second season shall have interesting drama to unfold.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/24/2022 - 11:34

Latest Video