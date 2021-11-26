EXCLUSIVE! Balika Vadhu 2's Ratan aka Riddhi Nayak Shukla QUITS the show; reveals THIS reason

MUMBAI: Balika Vadhu 2 on Colors is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show is back with a second instalment by popular audience demand and while the first season focused on a Rajasthani backdrop of child marriage, this season focuses on a Gujarati background on the same subject.

Balika Vadhu 2 has turned into a household name with its gripping storyline, nail-biting twists, and more. Well, apart from Anandi and Jigar, the adorable Ratam aka Riddhi Nayak Shukla has won hearts with her motherly love and care onscreen. Now the exclusive news is that after the leap, the actress will not be continuing the character of Ratan in the show.

We got in touch with the beauteous to know the reason behind quitting the show:

What made you take the decision to quit?

Well, it was my conscious decision on quitting the show as the leap will have an older generation coming in and I was not comfortable playing a mother to co-stars who are nearly my age. Even when I picked the character of Ratan, it took me a while to agree to play the role of a mother. Now that they would portray our children who would be 20 years old, I was sure that I wouldn't fit in the character then. I informed the makers that if the leap is happening soon then I would like to quit the show. The journey has been amazing but this is an end to it.

What was your reaction to the leap?

It was quite sudden for us as well, as the leap wasn't really expected. We respect the maker's decision and what they have decided for the upcoming storyline.

Are you looking out for other projects?

Yes, let's hope I get an interesting project anytime soon.

We wish Riddhi all the success ahead, but she would be dearly missed in the show as Ratan.

