EXCLUSIVE! Balika Vadhu 2's Vansh Sayani AKA Jigar sheds light on his experience working on the show; read inside

Balika Vadhu was one of the most loved shows on television so much that people could not have enough of the drama.

The show imparted a fictional journey of Anandi and also gave out social messages through it. Married into an affluent family at a tender age, a child bride, Anandi, struggles to cope with the traditions. She overcomes multiple personal struggles to emerge as an example for rural women. The soap opera was divided into two parts titled Balika Vadhu – Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte and Balika Vadhu – Lamhe Pyaar Ke.

The first part focused on Anandi and Jagdish, who were married in childhood. The second part reflected on the life of Anandi's daughter, Dr. "Nimboli" Nandini who was also a child bride.

The previous seasons of Balik Vadhu saw Avika Gor and Avinash Mukherjee as Anandi and Jagya while Shashank Vyas and Pratyusha Banerjee played the grown-up Jagya and Anandi. Later, Toral Rasputra stepped into Pratyusha's shoes to play Anandi. Sidharth Shukla was also an important part of the show.

Produced by Sphere Origins, the production house will soon launch Ballika Vadhu 2.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkrar.com, Vansh Sayani

The child actor says, ''I was nervous and excited at the same time...now that I have bonded with all the characters of the show its so fun to be around on the sets..we are learning so much from our senior characters on the show and I feel so blessed to be a part of such a big franchise.''

Well, we wish the actor all the best for the new show!

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips