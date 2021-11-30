EXCLUSIVE! 'Balika Vadhu is a cult name' Samridh Bawa gets CANDID about playing Jigar, agreeing upon the show, and more

MUMBAI: Balika Vadhu 2 has turned into a household name with its gripping storyline, nail-biting twists, and more. Now that the news of the leap is out we will be seeing Samridh Bawa as Jigar in the show.

We got in touch with Samridh and asked him about the show. Samridh had some interesting insights to share on agreeing to the show and more.

What was the reason behind picking up the character Jigar?

Being an actor, I think this is the best part where you can perform roles that you are not in life. Jigar is one character that I can't relate to but I would love to perform. As an actor, it is a challenge and it is interesting and exciting. I have been called a good boy since my childhood. I am not kidding, in my mother's phone, my name is still saved as Good Boy so with Jigar I will get a chance to explore the persona of a bad boy in the show.

Did you get any time to prepare for Jigar or look at Vansh's performance?

Everything happened in a jiffy, we honestly didn't get much time to really prepare for the character, we are still working on it. Talking about the show, the director and the team have sat down and helped us with workshops for the character and now it is completely on us how we will portray it. Hopefully, we will do justice to it.

Was there any kind of pressure on taking up the character?

I am sure everyone is under pressure, the show is a brand name. One of the main reasons why I agreed to the show is that Balika Vadhu is a cult show, everybody knows about it. Definitely, we would want to carry forward the name and its brand value. Let's hope we do it successfully.

