EXCLUSIVE! Balika Vadhu fame Anita Kulkarni roped in for Star Plus' upcoming show by Shaika Films

Shaika Films is coming up with a new show on Star Plus. Actress Anita Kulkarni is all set to be a part of the show.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 09/20/2022 - 18:59
Many new shows are coming up while some shows are bidding adieu to the small screen. 

Amidst all this, a new show will be soon launching on Star Plus.

The channel has been successfully delivering hit shows for the longest time now which includes  Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein among others. 

All these shows have been at the top of the TRP charts.

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment is coming up with a new show on Star Plus. The project is still untitled and we have already broken many names who are going to be a part of this show. 

Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar will be playing the leads. 

We have exclusively reported that Jatin Arora will also be seen as a parallel lead in the show. 

And now, one more actress has joined the show's star cast and it is actress Anita Kulkarni who will be seen as the male lead's mother. 

Anita is known for her roles in projects like Balika Vadhu, Aabhas, Veere Ki Wedding, Sundari and many more. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

