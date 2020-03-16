EXCLUSIVE! Balika Vadhu fame Harsh Sharma roped in for Atrangii TV's Parshuram

Vibhu Agarwal's channel Atrangii - Dekhte Raho is currently airing Parshuram. The show will see Avinesh Choudhary and Harsh Sharma who will be seen playing pivotal roles. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 06/30/2022 - 16:20
EXCLUSIVE! Balika Vadhu fame Harsh Sharma roped in for Atrangii TV's Parshuram

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. There are some shows that are all set for a launch in the upcoming days. Some are already on air and entertaining the viewers. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! After Vishal Aditya Singh, Vishal Jethwa’s brother Rahul and Tirth Bhanusali roped in for Parshuram

Renowned OTT personality Vibhu Agarwal launches his Hindi GEC channel ATRANGII- Dekhte Raho.

We had reported about actors like Vishal Aditya Singh, Vishal Jethwa’s brother Rahul and Tirth Bhanushali among others are a part of the show titled Parshuram.

The show is already winning the hearts of the viewers.

We also exclusively updated about actors like Prithvi Zutshi, Vishal Nayak, Shiv Yadav, Akshay Saini, Ram Shankar Singh, Hemant Bharati, Sugandha Srivastava and Raj Sharma, Anuja Walhe and Supriya Tatkar have also bagged the show.

And now, we have learnt that actor Harsh Sharma is locked for the show. 

Nothing much is known about Harsh's role yet. 

He is known for his projects like Mumbai Saga, Tanhaji, Balika Vadhu, Take it Easy, Siya Ke Ram among others. 

The casting of Harsh Sharma is done by Sonu Singh Rajput. 

Are you enjoying Parshuram? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! After Vishal Aditya Singh, Vishal Jethwa’s brother Rahul and Tirth Bhanusali roped in for Parshuram

Sonu Singh Rajput Atrangii Prithvi Zutshi Vishal Nayak Shiv Yadav Vishal Aditya Singh Vishal Jethwa Rahul Tirth Bhanushal Navina Bole Ishita Ganguly Vibhu Agarwal Akshay Saini anuj bhardwaj Kalyani Jha shankar mishra Ashutosh Singh Anuja Walhe Supriya Tatkar Joshna Mudavari Harsh Sharma TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 06/30/2022 - 16:20

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! "Initially I did not had any idea how the response will be, but I am shocked to see how the show has landed" Mohan Kapur
MUMBAI: Mohan Kapur has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time it is amazing acting contribution, we have...
Exclusive! "More than the comparison the fans will celebrate the sequel" John Abraham
MUMBAI: Upcoming thriller movie Ek Villain Returns has been one of the much awaited movies of the Year. This upcoming...
HUGE SHOCKER! Yohan refuses to accept Sejal after learning about the past in Colors' Spy Bahu
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
EXCLUSIVE! Aishani Yadav opens up on Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye taking a leap, shares about her on-screen love track with Goldie, says, "Shilpi will develop a soft corner for him"
MUMBAI: Actress Aishani Yadav is currently seen in Sony TV's show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye. The pretty diva is seen...
BREAKING! Abhimanyu and Akshara's life in danger as Fire in the hospital in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Rannvijay Singha to participate in the show ?
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! "More than the comparison the fans will celebrate the sequel" John Abraham
Exclusive! "More than the comparison the fans will celebrate the sequel" John Abraham
Latest Video