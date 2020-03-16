Exclusive! Balika Vadhu fame Rudrakshi Gupta roped for Zee TV’s Kashibai Bajirao Ballal

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

As we earlier reported, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera fame Farnaaz Shetty has roped in for the role of Mastani in Zee TV’s Kashibai Bajirao Ballal.

Now, we bring you an exclusive update regarding the show. Balika Vadhu fame Rudrakshi Gupta will soon join the team. She will be seen as Mastani’s mother in the show.

Rudrakshi is best known for her stellar performance in Balika Vadhu, Chal Mann Jeetva Jaiye, Aapke Aa Jane Se, and so on.

While it is heard that Mastani's entry is all set to bring new twists and turns and create havoc in the upcoming episodes of Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, it will be interesting to see the kind of impact it will have on the dynamics between Kashi and Baji.

To know what happens next, tune in to Kashibai Bajirao Ballal every Monday to Friday at 10 PM, only on Zee TV!

