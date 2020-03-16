Exclusive! Balika Vadhu fame Rudrakshi Gupta ropes for Zee Tv’s - Kashibai Bajirao Ballal

Read out here in the article the complete detail about Balika Vadhu fame Rudrakshmi Gupta’s role in Zee Tv’s – Kashibai Bajirao Ballal.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 16:16
rudrakshi_gupta

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

Also read: Wow! Farnaz Shetty joins the cast of Zee TV's Kashibai Bajirao Ballal

As earlier reported to you all, that Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera fame Farnaaz Shetty have roped in for the role of Mastani in Zee TV’s – Kashibai Bajirao Ballal.

But here in the piece we bring you an exclusive update regarding the show that Balika Vadhu fame – Rudrakshi Gupta will soon be on the team and she will be seen as Mastani’s mother in the show.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Balika Vadhu fame Rudrakshi Gupta ROPED in for Azaad's Meri Doli Mere Angana

Rudrakshi is best known for her stellar performance in Balika Vadhu, Chal Mann Jeetva Jaiye, Aapke Aa Jane Se and so on. 

While it is heard that Mastani's entry is all set to bring new twists and turns and create havoc in the upcoming episodes of Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, it will be interesting to see the kind of impact it will have on the dynamics between Kashi and Baji.

To know what happens next, tune into Kashibai Bajirao Ballal every Monday to Friday at 10 pm, only on Zee TV!

Stay glued to tellychakkar.com for more news and updates. 

Zee TV Kashibai Bajirao Ballal Mastani Maratha Empire Bundelkhand Kashibai Instagram TellyChakkar Zee 5
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 16:16

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Tit-for-Tat! Akshara’s befitting reply to Harshvardhan leaves him dumb
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. The upcoming episode of the...
Imlie: Aww! Check out the times that Aryan as made Imlie feel special
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Major Revelation! Ranvijay shows the pictures to Maya, tells her the twisted truth
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The family is fun-loving and...
Exciting! Read to know about Bigg Boss 16’s confirmed contestants, start date and more
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. The makers have come up with many...
MUST READ: What could be the REASON behind the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma NOT CLARIFYING the EXIT of actors from the show?
MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah has been ruling the hearts of the audiences for a long time now and we know how...
Sensuous! Ishita Dutta sets the internet ablaze donning these high slit outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Recent Stories
Wow! These Bollywood films were shot in North East India
Wow! These Bollywood films were shot in North East India
Latest Video