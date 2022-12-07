EXCLUSIVE! Balika Vadhu's Shiju Kataria decides to go CHILD FREE and asks everyone to respect their decision

So since it’s been a little less than 4 yrs of my marriage now, people often question me to know when I am going to produce a baby. And there is one question that always runs into my mind being a responsible human being "what have I given to society?" So I have a mutual answer to both of these questions.

EXCLUSIVE! Balika Vadhu's Shiju Kataria decides to go CHILD FREE and asks everyone to respect their decision

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! I am waiting to play the real me onscreen, Sejal and I don't relate to each other: Shiju Kataria on her character in Balika Vadhu 2, roles she would like to play, and more

In an exclusive conversation with Shiju Kataria, she revealed her take on having children and had an announcement for all her fans and followers; she and her husband took a major decision toward family planning:

And the answer is:

After a lot of thinking, We (Me & my husband Jay GB Patel) have mutually decided that we will be child-free in this lifetime. Seeing the current scenario of this brutal world, we will not produce any child from our end. Because neither we are extremely happy coming into this world, nor we are interested to bring another human being on this planet to suffer. Anyways, we are 150 Cr, and most of the youth is jobless because of overpopulation, and sick due to the varieties of diseases due to the biggest issue of this planet - Global Warming!". So let's try to become consciously awakened humans, and also the responsible citizens of this overcrowded country, and help each other get rid of the issues by not extending the crowd anymore.

I hope no more questions would be raised now on this 'Bachche kab karoge' topic, by anyone who knows us. May God bless you all. Thank you..."

Well, she has actually made it clear and she does deserve the privacy and no further questions asked about her family planning decisions. 

We are absolutely thrilled to know about her decision, and you all? 

