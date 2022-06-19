Exclusive! Balveer Returns actress Nandini Tiwari to enter “Naagin 6”

Naagin 6 is one of the most loved and successful shows on television. Balveer Returns actress Nandini Tiwari will be entering the show as Rishabh’s sister. It would be interesting to see what twists and turns would take place in the show.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sun, 06/19/2022 - 20:14
Nandini Tiwari

MUMBAI : Naagin is one of the most loved shows on television. The serial frequently tops the rating charts. The storyline is quite gripping, and it keeps the audience hooked on the television screens.

Naagin 6 was launched on television and the serial is on a bigger scale with a very interesting plot and storyline.

Bigg Boss 15 contestants Tejassswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Urvashi Dholakia, and Mahek Chahal play the lead roles in the show.

In the first week of its telecast, the show has done exceptionally well and it entered the top 10 shows on BARC ratings.

( Also Read - Nandani Tiwary aka Vayu Pari of Balveer Returns talks about the similarities between her and the character; reveals the dream actor she would like to essay

TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of the entertainment business.

We have exclusively got to know that Balveer Returns actress Nandini Tiwari will be entering the show as Simba aka Rishabh’s sister who has come back from the USA.

Not much is known about her character but she would be having a pivotal role in the show.

Nandani Tiwari is the most popular actress and model and is mostly known for television shows such as Maddam Sir, Balveer Returns, and Tenali Rama.

Well, it will be interesting to see what twists and turns will her character bring to the show.

Are you excited to watch Nandini in Naagin 6?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( Also Read : - Nandani Tiwary aka Vayu Pari of Balveer Returns talks about her upcoming project with Yash Raj Films, says she would love to do Bigg Boss someday

Naagin 6 Balaji Telefilms Ekta Kapoor Shobha Kapoor Colors Voot Tejasswi Prakash Mahek Simba Nagpal Nandini Tiwari TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sun, 06/19/2022 - 20:14

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Balveer Returns actress Nandini Tiwari to enter “Naagin 6”
MUMBAI : Naagin is one of the most loved shows on television. The serial frequently tops the rating charts. The...
WOW! Check out the adventurous side of Sehban Azim
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Evergreen Anil Kapoor reveals why he accepted 1942: A love story on Sony Entertainment Television Superstar Singer 2
MUMBAI : Superstar Singer 2, Sony Entertainment Television's homegrown kids singing reality show, is gearing up for...
Wow! Take a look at the most expensive collection of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is one of the well-known celebrities in the industry. He has carved a solid niche...
Dripping Hot! Tanya Sharma steals the limelight by flaunting her sexy avatar
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Glam Queen! Gayathiri Iyer looks sizzling hot in these pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Recent Stories
anil
Wow! Take a look at the most expensive collection of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor
Latest Video