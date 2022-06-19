Exclusive! Balveer Returns actress Nandini Tiwari to enter “Naagin 6”

MUMBAI : Naagin is one of the most loved shows on television. The serial frequently tops the rating charts. The storyline is quite gripping, and it keeps the audience hooked on the television screens.

Naagin 6 was launched on television and the serial is on a bigger scale with a very interesting plot and storyline.

Bigg Boss 15 contestants Tejassswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Urvashi Dholakia, and Mahek Chahal play the lead roles in the show.

In the first week of its telecast, the show has done exceptionally well and it entered the top 10 shows on BARC ratings.

We have exclusively got to know that Balveer Returns actress Nandini Tiwari will be entering the show as Simba aka Rishabh’s sister who has come back from the USA.

Not much is known about her character but she would be having a pivotal role in the show.

Nandani Tiwari is the most popular actress and model and is mostly known for television shows such as Maddam Sir, Balveer Returns, and Tenali Rama.

Well, it will be interesting to see what twists and turns will her character bring to the show.

