Exclusive! Banni Chow Home Delivery fame Ulka Gupta to enter Sony SAB's show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We all know that a lot actors are making entries and exits in various shows.

Sony SAB show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare is doing wonders on small screens.

The show starts Riya Sharma and Ishaan Dhawan in the lead roles.

Dhruv Tara also has many talented actors who are portraying pivotal roles.

And now, the show is gearing up for a grand entry.

We have an exclusive update that Dhruv Tara will see popular actress Ulka Gupta's entry. Yes , you heard it right!

Dhruv Tara will see Ulka playing a pivotal role.

However, nothing much is known about her character yet

The actress will be back on small screen after her show Banni Chow Home Delivery.

How excited are you to see Ulka in Dhruv Tara? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar all the latest updates.