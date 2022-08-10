Exclusive! Banni Chow’s Arjit Taneja Roped in for Balaji Telefilms ‘Bekaboo’ starring Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh!

Ekta Kapoor announced on the grand finale of Bigg Boss that she is coming up with a new show that is based on the concept of beauty and the beast, titled ‘Bekaboo’.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/22/2023 - 14:50
After gaining a huge fan following in Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot is all set to feature as the lead in the upcoming fantasy drama series Bekaboo. The show will also star Eisha Singh and Monalisa as the female leads. The show also stars popular TV stars Zain Imam and Shivangi Joshi in pivotal roles. 

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update about the show.

As per sources, Actor Arjit Taneja has been roped in for the show Bekaboo.

Bekaboo will feature two different worlds- fairies (Pari) and Demons(rakshasa). Shalin stated, “I want to thank my viewers for the overwhelming amount of love they've showered on me during my stint in 'Bigg Boss 16'. I'm grateful to have Ekta Kapoor offer me a lead role in 'Bekaboo' just before my exit from the house. I feel that I won the show before the winner was announced.”

Talking about his role in the series he added, “Exploring the fantasy revenge drama genre is a first for me and I will be seen essaying the role of a rakshas, who is about to discover the secrets of his lineage. This show is about to reinvent the fantasy genre and elevate it to a whole new level on TV.” 

Arjit Taneja was previously seen in the show Banni Chow Home Delivery and has been a part of shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Bahu Begum, Nath, and more.

Are you excited to watch Arjit in this new avatar? Tell us in the comments below!

