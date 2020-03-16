EXCLUSIVE! Banni saves Yuvan from marrying Niyati by escaping with him on the horse in StarPlus' Banni Chow Home Delivery

MUMBAI: Shashi Sumeet Productions is one of the A-list production houses in the entertainment industry.

Also Read: WOW! Banni Chow Home Delivery's Banni leaves this co-star smitten by her charm, Check out

The show, Banni Chow Home Delivery is doing quite well for itself and it has managed to enthral the audience with just a couple of episodes. In an exclusive conversation with Ulka Gupta, we asked her about her action scenes, bond with co-stars and more.

We exclusively revealed that Banni arrives to stop the wedding! Manini turns it on Banni. Hemant doesn’t believe it. Banni was blamed and shamed by the Rathods. All hell breaks loose after Yuvan puts the sindoor in Banni’s maang. Later, Banni refuses and leaves. Devraj evokes Yuvan's trauma on purpose to postpone the wedding.

Now the breaking news is that Devraj convinces Banni to save Yuvan from his wedding. Elsewhere the wedding party leaves for court. Banni escapes with Yuvan on a horse. Yuvan swears to his mom he won't marry Banni. Mama-Mami is bribed by Devraj. Yuvan and Banni bond in the temple. Manini slays Banni's character in the press - but not without a fitting reply from Banni.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Banni exposes Viraj; Dadusa breaks Niyati and Yuvan's engagement in StarPlus' Banni Chow Home Delivery

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com



