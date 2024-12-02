Exclusive! Bard of Blood child actor Hanish Chopra roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s show Bhagya Lakshmi on Zee Tv

Bhagya Lakshmi is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and now the show has taken a leap of six years. As per sources, Bard of Blood child actor Hanish Chopra has been roped in for the show.
Hanish

Zee TV is known for launching shows which have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on to the show.

With successful shows like KumKum Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshmi, Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti, Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan, Rabb Se Hai Dua etc. which have been loved by the audience.

One such show has been Bhagya Lakshmi which is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and the serial is doing pretty well. It is among the top 20 shows when it comes to the BARC ratings.

The show stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti and is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. 

The audience loves the chemistry between Aishwarya and Rohit and they have sizzling chemistry and are known as the most iconic couple of television.

The two put lovely reels out and the fans love to see the fun banter between them.

The show is taking a six year leap and now the audience are waiting to see what the new track will be like.

As per sources, Bard of Blood actor child Hanish Chopra has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about his character but he would be playing a pivotal role in the show.

Hanish is known best for his character for the project Bard of Blood.

Well, it will be interesting to see with the entry of Hanish what twists and turns would come in the show.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/12/2024 - 15:45

