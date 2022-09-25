Exclusive! Barrister Babu actress Arina Dey to enter Sasural Simar Ka 2

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Sasural Simar Ka Season 2 is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audiences hooked.

The show is produced by Rashmi Sharma and Pawan Kumar Marut under the banner of Rashmi Sharma Telefilms and airs on Colors. It stars Radhika Muthukumar, Avinash Mukherjee, and Tanya Sharma in lead roles.

As per sources, actress Arina Dey has been roped in for the show.

The actress will be essaying the role of a vamp and this would be a second project with the production house.

Arina is known for her roles in Muskaan and Barrister Babu where the audience loved her character and gave a lot of love and support.

This would be the first time she is playing a negative role in a serial and the fans are excited to see her in the new avatar.

The actress is very excited to collaborate with Rashmi Sharma Telefilms for the second time and she is looking forward to working on a new venture.

Well, it will be interesting to see what twists and turns would Arina’s character bring in the track of the upcoming episodes.

