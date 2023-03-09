Exclusive! Barrister Babu actress Khushboo Kamal ropes in for for May I Come in Madam Season 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many shows are being launched these days with different concepts and interesting storyline.

Just like the Hindi film industry coming out with sequels and Part one and two, the television industry isn't left behind, there are many serials which are coming with Season two and three.

Now, May I Come in Madam Season one was a very successful season and it aired on Life Ok, but now since the channel isn't there anymore it has been shifted to Star Bharat.

The makers of the show have decided to come up with Season 2 that will air on Star Bharat.

The show is produced by Binaifer Kohli and Sanjay Kohli under the banner of Edit II . The company has produced successful shows like Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, FIR, Jijaji Chhat per hai, Family No 1 etc

As per sources, Barrister Babu actress Khushboo Kamal has been roped in for the upcoming seaosn.

Not much is know about her character but she would be having a pivotal role in the show.

Khushboo is known actress of teleivison and she is best known for her roles in serials like Barrister Babu, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai,F.I.R etc.

The show is in the pre productions stage and soon the show will go on air.

