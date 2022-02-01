Exclusive! Barrister Babu child artist Geett Sachin Jain roped in for Rajan Shahi's new show on Star Bharat

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exclusive piece of news for fans and avid readers.

Rajan Shahi is known as the Starmaker in the industry. From Sara Khan to Pranali Rathod and Angad Hasija to Mohsin Khan, now Directors Kut Production is all set to be back with yet another blockbuster show for Star Bharat. The show is set to be a romantic saga.

The producer is coming up with a new show on Star Bharat, that will be produced by Rajan Sai. The serial will have three leading men.

As per sources, Barrister Babu c artist Geett Sachin Jain has been roped in for the show where she will be playing one of the roles of the sister where she will be shown in the flashback story.

In the past Geett has been part of shows like Mere Sai ( Latika) and Barrister Babu.

Rajan Shahi's love saga is to be a bond between the three brothers inspired by the film Om Jai Jagdish. The show is said to be bigger than the film and has a deeper storyline. Directors Kut Production has always been the name behind encouraging new talents into television, just as Karishma Sawant in Yeh Rishta, they will be introducing Rachie Sharma in a pivotal role with the upcoming show.

Well, it is surely going to be interesting to see what the new love saga has to offer to the viewers.

