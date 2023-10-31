Exclusive! Barrister Babu fame Chandan K Anand roped in for Star Bharat's next by Nikhil Sinha

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We all know that a lot of television shows are all set to be launched soon on various channels in the upcoming months.

Star Bharat which currently airs shows like May I Come In Madam? Season 2 and Saubhagyavati Bhava 2 is gearing up for a new line up of shows.

One of them is producer Nikhil Sinha's next.

The show is yet to be titled and we have an exclusive update on the star cast.

We have learnt that actor Chandan Anand is roped in for the show.

He will portray hero's father in the show.

Chandan is known for his roles Barrister Babu, The Adventures of Hatim, Bhaage Re Mann, Chandrakanta, Meet and Alibaba.

