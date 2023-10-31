Exclusive! Barrister Babu fame Chandan K Anand roped in for Star Bharat's next by Nikhil Sinha

Star Bharat is coming up with a new show by Nikhil Sinha and actor Chandan Anand is roped in for a pivotal role.
Chandan K Anand

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We all know that a lot of television shows are all set to be launched soon on various channels in the upcoming months.

Star Bharat which currently airs shows like May I Come In Madam? Season 2 and Saubhagyavati Bhava 2 is gearing up for a new line up of shows.

EXCLUSIVE! GHKKPM fame Minal Bal on viewers' response: The good part about this character is Asmita doesn't know how to speak fluent English, this is being noticed by the viewers, they are liking how I am portraying this role

One of them is producer Nikhil Sinha's next.

The show is yet to be titled and we have an exclusive update on the star cast.

We have learnt that actor Chandan Anand is roped in for the show.

He will portray hero's father in the show.

Chandan is known for his roles Barrister Babu, The Adventures of Hatim, Bhaage Re Mann, Chandrakanta, Meet and Alibaba.

How excited are you to see Chandan in the new show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

Also read: Exclusive: Badtameez Dil actress Naqiyah Haji bags Nikhil Sinha’s next for Star Bharat!

Star Bharat Chandan Anand Nikhil Sinha Barrister Babu The Adventures of Hatim Bhaage Re Mann Chandrakanta meet Alibaba TellyChakkar
