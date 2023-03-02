Exclusive! Barrister Babu fame Diksha Tiwari roped in for Zee TV’s Maitree

MUMBAI: A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. Some are all set for a launch in the upcoming days. Rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

ZEE TV is back with yet again a new and promising show- Maitree, and it stars Shrenu Parikh in the titular role. Bhaweeka Choudhary will be playing the parallel lead of Nandini.

The promo of the show tells us that the show is going to be about two best friends who are soul sisters and have lived the major part of their lives together as friends and nothing could break their friendship.

Maitree is someone who can do anything for Nandini and as Nandini jumps into a lake and struggles, Maitree risks her own life to save her friend. We see how Maitree’s mother is also so sure of their bond.

However, in a major turn of events, something happens that forever leaves a big cut in their bond as we see Maitree blaming Nandini for betraying her in the worst possible ways.

As per sources, Diksha Tiwari is roped in for the show and will be playing the role of Princy.

Talking about Diksha Tiwari, she is known for her performances in Barrister Babu, Aashao Ka Savera...Dheere Dheere se and Ek Mahanayak Dr BR Ambedkar to name a few.

