EXCLUSIVE! Barrister Babu fame Ketaki Kulkarni roped in for Rajan Shahi's upcoming show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si for Star Plus

Barrister Babu actress Ketaki Kulkarni will be essaying a pivotal role in Star Plus' show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.
Ketaki

TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that various channels are launching new TV shows in the upcoming months. 

Star Plus that has been airing some amazing shows like Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pandya Store among others is all set to present yet another show soon.

Ace TV producer Rajan Shahi is all set to bring a new show soon.

It is titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. The show has been in the news ever since the beginning. 

Sayali Salunkhe and Mohit Malik will be essaying the lead roles. 

And now, TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that popular actress Ketaki Kulkarni is all set to be a part of the show. 

Nothing much is known about Ketaki's character yet.

She has previously been a part of shows like Barrister Babu and Vighnaharta Ganesha. 

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si will also have actors like Abhidnya Bhave, Vishal Nayak,and Garvita Sadhwani.

 The serial is a remake of a popular Bengali TV show Irabotir Chupkotha which was aired on Star Jalsha.

The show will hit the small screens from 21st August on Star Plus. 

