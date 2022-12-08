EXCLUSIVE! Barrister Babu fame Shubham Pamecha to join Star Bharat's show Gud Se Meetha Ishq

Star Bharat's show Gud Se Meetha Ishq will see several new entries soon that will further spice up the drama. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 13:13
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television. 

A lot of twists and turns are taking place in various shows these days. 

The makers are constantly introducing new entries in every show to spice up the drama. 

Well, Star Bharat's show Gud Se Meetha Ishq which was launched a few months ago is loved by the viewers. 

Gud Se Meetha Ishq stars Pankhuri Awasthy, Ishaan Dhawan and Meera Deosthale in the lead roles. 

The show had recently witnessed actor Shantanu Monga's entry which spiced up the drama. 

We also exclusively reported about actors like Jaswir Kaur, Muktamukhi Sarkar, and Ayub Khan all set to join the show in pivotal roles.

And now, one more name is all set to be a part of the show's star cast and it is actor Shubham Pamecha.

Shubham will be essaying a pivotal in the show.  

The viewers are surely going to love his presence in the show. 

The actor has previously done shows like Barrister Babu, and Babbar Ka Tabbar, among others. 

How excited are you for Shubham's entry into the show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Sagar Saini to enter &TV’s Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari

