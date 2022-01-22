EXCLUSIVE! Barrister Babu's Anchal Sahu and MHRW's Priyanka Dhavale APPROACHED for Shashi Sumeet's NEXT on StarPlus?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.

Shashi Sumeet has been the name behind numerous blockbuster shows, we recently saw Kyun Utthey Dil Chhod Aaye and Barrister Babu, currently with Meet the producers are entertaining the fans. The stellar Jodi Shagun Pandey and Ashi Singh are winning hearts. We earlier came to know that Pravisht Mishra has been approached for the show.

Now the exclusive news is that Anchal Sahu and Priyanka Dhavale have been approached for the show too. We saw Anchal in Kyun Utthey and Barrister Babu, Anchal and Pravisht's Jodi were much in buzz as Anidita. Priyanka was last seen in Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, her love track with Himanshu Bamzai was adored by the fans.

Who do you think would bag the role?

