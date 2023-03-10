Exclusive! Barsatein actor Pankit Thakker talks about how he deals with creative differences on the sets of the show; says ‘It is a natural part of the filmmaking process…’

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Pankit opened up on his excitement for being a part of the show.
Pankit Thakker

MUMBAI: Pankit Thakker has joined the cast of Sony TV’s ‘Barsatein’ which stars Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon in the lead roles. He plays the role of Akash Khurrana.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he opened up on his excitement for being a part of the show. Pankit said, “It has been an incredible experience being a part of the show. Everyday has been challenging and rewarding. What I love about my character is his unwavering determination and strength. My character is a fighter and I think that it is an incredible quality to showcase on Indian Television.” 

Speaking about creative differences on the set, Pankit elaborated, “Creative differences are a natural part of the film making process I think the best way to deal with that is through a collaboration, teamwork and bit of compromise because the main motive is to make everyone's vision work together in a way that serves the story and the characters.”

When asked about what he would like to change about his character, Pankit elaborated, “I would like to change my character’s tendency to push people away and keep emotions bottled up. I would like to see my character open up more and develop deeper connections with the other characters.” 

Pankit bid adieu with a parting message, “There are a lot of positive Vibes on the set and the unit has welcome to me with open arms. I am excited to shoot and have more interactions with the team.”
 

