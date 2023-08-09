Exclusive! Barsatein actress Aradhana Sharma on her experience working with Kushal Tandon, “Honestly, he is very fun-loving and a ‘mastikhor’.”

MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has created a wave of excitement amongst viewers.

Set against the backdrop of a newsroom, this love story explores the clash of two headstrong individuals – Reyansh (played Kushal Tandon) and Aradhana (played by Shivangi Joshi), who find themselves entwined in a complex web of emotions.

Other than the main leads of the show, the audience also enjoys watching how the other characters perform as it brings more justification to the story. The characters seem to be very relatable and one such character is of Kiki, played by one of the most gorgeous actresses in the TV industry, Aradhana Sharma.

The actress is surely a powerhouse of performance and the audience are in love with the role that she is playing.

Also read -Raksha Bandhan: From fights for the remote to long-distance Rakhi celebrations, celebrities talk about bond with siblings

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she revealed who she vibes with the most, what made say yes to the role and much more.

Will we get to see your scenes with Reyansh? How are things going to go between you two?

So the Kiki character that I’m playing is an extremist. When she saw Reyansh, a tall, dark and handsome man, she got crazy about him. In the past there have been some moments when Kiki would find excuses to go and talk to Reyansh and get close to him. Let’s see how things go ahead.

How is your experience working with Kushal TAndon be it on-screen or off-screen?

Honestly, he is very fun-loving and a ‘mastikhor’. He is usually in a very light mood and though he is very serious about his work, our scenes get over in such a fun-filled flow. I was a little scared in the beginning because I was expecting strictness from the main leads, as we go with certain assumptions. However, it wasn’t like that. They both are very humble and treat us very nicely. Not to exaggerate but I feel the entire cast is so respectful.

What made you think that doing this show would be a great idea, apart from the show being a Balaji Telefilms production?

I had actually come from Sri Lanka. I was giving auditions and soon I got locked for the role. So after coming from Sri Lanka, I was informed about the auditions and later I came to know about the show name and that Kushal and Shivangi are playing the leads. Initially, I was a little scared when I came to know about the character because I thought people would start comparing. I was worried if I would be able to justify the role or not. I had too many questions. However, I later understood the demand of the character.

Who do you vibe with the most?

I vibe the most with my on-screen sisters, Kimaya and Koko. On screen, me and Koko keep fighting but off-screen we have such deep conversations. Sometimes it makes us wonder how deep our conversations go while on-screen it’s just the opposite. We also share a good connection with the rest of the cast members. Even our on-screen parents, Vimarsh sir and Malini ma’am, are so chilled. I feel so good talking to them.

Also read -Hot! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Aradhana Sharma is too hot to handle in these pictures

This was our conversation with Aradhana Sharma aka Kiki. Show us your love for her in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.