EXCLUSIVE! 'A beautiful love story with no toxic masculinity is Udti Ka Naam Rajjo' Mukta Dhond on what can the fans expect from the show, her take on television content and more

In an exclusive conversation with Mukta Dhond, she opened up on her take on the content on television, her show Udti Ka Naam Rajjo and more. You wouldn't want to miss out on the noteworthy responses:

What can the fans expect from the show?

A beautiful love story with no toxic masculinity and a story of the girl who will find her way and get through her dreams, I am hoping one day she will run with the show and be able to discover herself and be able to rightfully demand what is hers as she has seen poverty in the village and now she has a chance to win what she deserves, through the show and its story.

What do you think should be changed to bring a new experience for the viewers?

I don't think, everything needs to be drastically changed. I believe one should make a story with all their heart and the story should speak the reality. There is no rule to this, it must be right from your heart and it will go through. People will see it, understand and people will enjoy it. they like to have a little bit of fun and a lot of romance and that's how I do. I am hoping that people will see these characters the way I am and Bhavna, Mrinal and everyone who lovingly got it together.

Saas-Bahu drama still exists predominantly, do you think there must be something else on the table too to bring a different perspective for the viewers?

Everybody in India gets married and goes to the man's house. Saas-Bahu is a reality of adjustment. I am not saying, we must make regressive content where a woman is a subservient person, they should have a mind of their own. They should speak up and talk about it but in most of India, our houses have a joint family and those adjustments are real. Doesn't mean that you have to have a wife beating or toxic masculinity, show it as the evil loses the battle, otherwise Saas and Bahu is a reality, and your husband's mother plays the same importance as your mother's place in your husband's life. In all my shows, the heroine's mother doesn't die and disappear, they are very must there and active in their daughter's life, that is the reality. We should go away with the regressive content, Saas and Bahu shall be very much there but in a positive way is also possible.

