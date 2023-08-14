EXCLUSIVE! Beena Banerjee roped in for Sony SAB's show Pashmina under Alchemy by Siddharth P Malhotra

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of new shows are in the pipeline.

Sony SAB has entertained the viewers with some amazing shows so far.

The channel is now gearing up for a new show titled Pashmina.

Nishant Malkani is all set to play the lead while Kanikka Kapur will also be essaying a pivotal role.

Several names have surfaced on the internet who are all set to be a part of this show.

TV's popular couple Gauri Pradhan and Hiten Tejwani will come together for a project after several years.

Angad Hasija and Ankita Singh are also going to be a part of this show.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that veteran actress Beena Banerjee has bagged the show.

Beena is popularly known for her roles in several Hindi movies like Babul, Viruddh, Raja Babu, Koi Mil Gaya, Meri Jung and many others.

She has also been a part of several TV shows like Ramayan, Uttaran and The Trial.

Pashmina will be helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra under his banner Alchemy.

