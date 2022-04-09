EXCLUSIVE! 'Being my first show, Pandya Store has been a teacher to me' Krish aka Mohit Parmar opens up on his journey with the show, bonding with Ankita and more

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

In an exclusive conversation with Krish aka Mohit Parmar, we asked the actor about his experience shooting with Ankita, upcoming track and more. Check out what he had to share:

It is not yet unveiled but I am sure there is a lot of drama with the track. It has been great working with Ankita, we all gelled up soon. I was like an addition to the family. She is indeed a great co-actor.

How has the journey been with Pandya Store as it recently completed 500 episodes?

It has been a rollercoaster ride, the show has taught me a lot, being the first show it has given me everything, fame name and recognition. I am grateful to everyone who has been associated with the show, StarPlus, Sphere Origin, and the Audience to everyone who has been a part of this journey. Krish has taught me a lot as an actor, the experience is overwhelming and I have learned a lot. I have gotten the opportunity to play with my character well.

Krish is currently in the limelight with the experiments that the character has done what is your take?

It's not just me but even Raavi and Rishita's character has been explored really well in the show. Raavi has turned into an influencer and Rishita's motherhood journey has been impeccable. With my character yes, there have been numerous layers that I have explored and I am really enjoying it.

We are excited to see Krish and Shweta's story, how about you all?

