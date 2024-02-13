EXCLUSIVE! Being in the main frame, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has definitely helped boost my career: Shivam Khajuria

Shivam Khajuria plays a significant role in the daily soap as Armaan’s half brother and Ruhi’s husband. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Shivam shared his experience shooting for the show, his bond with the co-actors and the things he loves about his character.
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been a legendary show. The serial is currently showcasing the fourth generation and features Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla in the leading roles as Armaan and Abhira.

Shivam shared, “It has been more than 15 years now and it feels amazing to be a part of a prestigious show. I am getting immense love for my character in a span of just a month. Being in the main frame, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has definitely helped boost my career and has helped me to reach out to the audience’s hearts and we as actors are also helping the show grow.”

Speaking about his bonding with his co-actors, Shivam mentioned, “Well, I am currently not shooting but still Anita Raj and I connect regularly. Samridhii Shukla is also very sweet. We are all friends on the whole but we do have a close knit group on the set.”

Shedding light on what he likes about his character the most, Shivam expressed, “I like the given nature of my character. After knowing that his wife and brother love each other, he decides to take a step back. He puts other people’s happiness before his own and is a happy go lucky personality. At the same time, I really like the comic punches which are incorporated.”

