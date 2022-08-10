EXCLUSIVE! Bekaboo co-stars Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh are more than just friends? Here's the truth

Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh grabbed a lot of attention in recent times for being romantically involved ever since they started to work in Bekaboo.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 11:28
Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is once again back with some interesting gossip from the world of entertainment. 

We have always been at the forefront of giving you all the latest updates our your favourite TV shows, actors and much more. 

Well, we have often heard stories about actors dating their co-stars. 

ALSO READ: What! Bekaboo to go off-air? Lead Shalin Bhanot spills the beans

While fans are very excited to know what's going on in their favourite celebrities' personal life, there is not always truth to such link-ups. 

Eisha Singh and Shalin Bhanot are currently the talks of the town for being romantically involved ever since they started to work in Bekaboo. 

However, we have some latest scoop on this news which will clear a lot of things.

There were several reports that Shalin and Eisha were more than just friends and sparks flew between the two in recent times. 

However, as per sources close to the actors, all these rumours are baseless as Shalin and Eisha are just good friends. They have a very good bond and are extremely comfortable in each other's company. 

Well, this puts all the rumours to rest that nothing is going on between Shalin and Eisha!

This is not the first time when two lead actors are in the news for dating. 

There are several on-screen jodi that were in the limelight for being romantically involved. 

While some proved to be true, some were not. 

So, what is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: OMG! From Tere Ishq Meiin Ghayal to Bekaboo these TV shows are going off-air causing huge losses to makers

Shalin Bhanot Eisha Singh Colors Ekta Kapoor Bekaboo TV shows favourite celebrities Personal life Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 11:28

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Kavita Kaushik to grace the upcoming episode to promote their upcoming movie Carry on Jatta 3
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.The...
SURPRISING! Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma unfollow each other on Instagram but Neil Bhatt still follows Ayesha
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular shows on small screens.Ghum Hai Kisikey...
Hilarious! Vicky Kaushal asks Varun Dhawan how to become a massy actor; latter's reply is EPIC
MUMABI: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are currently busy with the promotions of their movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. A...
Wow! Siddharth Malhotra fulfils husband duty and gives perfect couple goals
MUMBAI: Actor Siddharth Malhotra is indeed one of the most loved actors we have in Indian cinema, the actor has created...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Daisy Shah and Soundous Moufakir are in bottom two in the elimination task; one of them to get eliminated from the show?
MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Anupamaa: Big Twist! Anupama and Anuj sort their differences; the latter refuses to divorce her and end the marriage
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
latter's reply is EPIC
Hilarious! Vicky Kaushal asks Varun Dhawan how to become a massy actor; latter's reply is EPIC
Latest Video
Related Stories
to get eliminated from the show?
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Daisy Shah and Soundous Moufakir are in bottom two in the elimination task; one of them to get eliminated from the show?
Sumbul Touqeer Khan
MUST READ! Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s sister Saniya Touqeer shares a post revealing her GRIEVANCES; tired of people leaving comments on her poems about issues around Sumbul
Delnaaz Irani
Adorable! Kal No Na Ho’s Sweetu aka Delnaaz Irani enjoys vacation with Boyfriend, check out
Sidharth Shukla
What! Sidharth Shukla’s doppelganger fails to impress netizens, they say “kuch bhi yaar had hogai”
Shocking! Soundarya Sharma reveals the reason why she broke up with Gautam Vig and why things didn't work out between them
Shocking! Soundarya Sharma reveals the reason why she broke up with Gautam Vig and why things didn't work out between them
zohaib siddiqui
Exclusive! Imlie fame Zohaib Siddiqui opens up about the show, his co-stars and more, check out