EXCLUSIVE! Bekaboo co-stars Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh are more than just friends? Here's the truth

Well, we have often heard stories about actors dating their co-stars.

While fans are very excited to know what's going on in their favourite celebrities' personal life, there is not always truth to such link-ups.

Eisha Singh and Shalin Bhanot are currently the talks of the town for being romantically involved ever since they started to work in Bekaboo.

However, we have some latest scoop on this news which will clear a lot of things.

There were several reports that Shalin and Eisha were more than just friends and sparks flew between the two in recent times.

However, as per sources close to the actors, all these rumours are baseless as Shalin and Eisha are just good friends. They have a very good bond and are extremely comfortable in each other's company.

Well, this puts all the rumours to rest that nothing is going on between Shalin and Eisha!

This is not the first time when two lead actors are in the news for dating.

There are several on-screen jodi that were in the limelight for being romantically involved.

While some proved to be true, some were not.

